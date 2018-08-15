Devolution being misused to divide Kenyans

Suba Churchill

When Kenyans embarked on the process of making a new constitution in 1997, little did they know that it would one day be used by manipulative politicians to set them against one another. They demanded, almost in unison that there be a devolved, as opposed to a centralised, system of government.

After experimenting with varied forms of decentralisation, including the District Focus for Rural Development and the Constituency Development Fund, it was time to not only devolve resources but also the power to make decisions over their management and use for equitable sharing of national and local resources.

Devolution also aims to promote democratic and accountable exercise of power and fostering national unity by recognising diversity. Section 30 (3) of the County Government Act provides for the functions of the Governor as to, among other things, promote unity, cohesion, democracy, good governance and peace and order in their respective counties.

The First Schedule of the Constitution lists the 47 counties into which the territory of Kenya is divided pursuant to Article 6 (1) of the supreme law. Those of us who were at the Bomas Constitutional Conference in 2003 and part of 2004 decided to list the counties starting with the coastal counties. Mombasa thus was named County number one, followed by Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu and Taita Taveta in that order.

For the more than 40 years since independence to 2004 when the counties were being formed, the six coastal regions had borne the brunt of marginalisation. Nairobi, being the capital city was accused, rightly of amassing the national wealth at the expense of the outlying regions. So it was time to put the biblical scripture: “The first shall be last and the last shall be the first” into practice. That is how Nairobi got assigned as County number 47 and Mombasa 01.

But now, Taita Taveta governor Granton Samboja is at war with his Kwale and Makueni counterparts over the control of two urban centers – Mackinnon Road and Mtito-Andei respectively. Samboja claims that the two fast-growing towns, situated strategically along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway were illegally grabbed from Taita Taveta by the two neighbouring counties and must be claimed back.

Earlier, Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang, the youngest governor ever to be elected, flexed his tender muscles with Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, when he claimed parts of Muhoroni Constituency immediately he settled in office.

As a matter of fact, Sang at one point threatened to invoke colonial boundaries to prove that some parts of Kisumu County were indeed part of his enclave.

Sang and his county government had conveniently forgotten that they had gone to court to demand compensation and other forms of justice from the British government for injustices inflicted upon locals by the imperialist government.

His Kericho counterpart Paul Chepkwony was not left behind. He also staked claim to parts of Koru and the neighbouring Got Alila where Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko’s remains were found after his brutal murder in 1990.

Vihiga County, one of the smallest of the 47 counties, only bigger than Lamu, also once claimed parts of Maseno township under the leadership of its first governor Moses Akaranga.

Delimitation of Kenya’s administrative boundaries has always been a matter of gerrymandering. The World Book Dictionary defines gerrymandering as “to arrange the political divisions of a city, state or country in a manner that gives one political party advantage in elections”.

With the discovery that neighbouring towns and resources could be a source of extra income for their counties, I will not be surprised if some counties decided at some point to have a physical fence between their borders just to be sure that it is not “grabbed by neighbours”.

But the process of altering county boundaries is not as easy as some of the county bosses seem to think. Article 188 of the Constitution provides that the boundary of a county may be altered only by a resolution recommended by a commission set up solely for that purpose by Parliament; and passed by two-thirds of the National Assembly and the Senate, with the support of at least two-thirds of all the county delegations.

It is such procedures that Meru and Isiolo counties will go through as each stakes their claim over Isiolo International Airport. —The writer is the Convener of the Civil Society Reference Group— [email protected]