Charles Thuku and Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

Gor Mahia rediscovered their winning ways by blitzing Kakamega Homeboyz 3-1 in a SportPesa Premier League (SPL) midweek catch-up match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu yesterday.

Two quick-fire goals by Burundian Francis Mustafa and Innocent Wafula in the 32nd and 36th minute respectively, coupled with substitute Kevin “ Ade”Omondi’s strike deep in stoppage time enabled Gor to extend the league lead with 62 points with two matches at hand over second-placed Bandari.

Homeboyz reduced the arrears in the 72nd minute when Bernard Oketch’s free-kick was deflected into the net by Gor defenders.

The defeat left Homeboyz win-less in five matches as the team remains rooted in the 10th position with 33 points from 27 matches played.

In the meantime, you may call it a tad little too late but unfancied teams in the top-tier have woken up from their slumber and are increasingly making life difficult for some of the front-runners who are angling to wind up in a respectable position at the end of the season.

Sofapaka and Tusker fell victims to such atrocities after suffering 1-0 home defeats at the weekend at the hands of Vihiga United and Bandari respectively and at this rate, it would appear premature to determine which teams will wind up in the top eight positions and which will survive relegation.

After smashing Gor Mahia’s unbeaten run by edging them 2-1 in Mombasa last Tuesday, Bandari did prove that they are intent on dislodging K’ogalo from the league summit after they beat Tusker 1-0 in Ruaraka.

Yerma Mwana, one of the dockers scorers in the win over Gor, once again showed what stuff he is made of by scoring the winning goal before disbelieving Tusker fans.

Following the result, Bandari maintained their second position with 48 points, eleven less than the one collected by the table-topping Gor.

Sopfapaka also found themselves swallowing the bitter pill of a 1-0 defeat by Vihiga United in Narok in an outcome result which left Batoto Ba Mungu’s chances of catching up with AFC Leopard, Bandari and Gor Mahia in tatters.

But if Bandari and Vihiga reaped maximum points with solitary goal wins, the much which produced the highest goals was between Nakumatt and AFC Leopards which Ingwe won 4-2 in Machakos.

In the meantime, Thika United and Wazito are still clutching onto reeds but it was the latter who did themselves a favour in as far as evading the cho is concerned after running off 3-1 winners during the two teams showdown at Thika sub county stadium.

Wazito’s never-say-die spirit which they had exhibited early in the season momentarily came into the fore but the University of Nairobi-sponsored side will need to put in more efforts if they dream of playing big time football again next year.