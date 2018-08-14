Hard-fighting Umeme shock Makadara in Super8

After commanding the Super 8 Premier League for over four months, Makadara Junior League SA were finally dislodged from the helm after losing 1-0 to underdogs Team Umeme in their weekend entertaining match staged at Camp Toyoyo.

Umeme’s lanky forward Erick Warutere was the hero of the day after his superb 23rd stopped Makadara’s dominance in the highly competitive league. The shocking win saw Umeme climb two places up to settle at seventh place in the 16-team log with 27 points.

On the other hand, the once untouchable Makadara dropped one spot down to lie at second place with 40 points.

Umeme’s assistant coach Vincent Paul could not hide his joy after his win and noted his team will have to improve in some areas to ensure they finish at a favourable spot.

“I have to congratulate my team for a job well done, it was not an easy task but they accomplished it. Going forward we are going to work on our finishing because I believe we wasted numerous chances that ought to be have beem converted,” said Paul after the win.

Makadara’s coach Charles Nyongesa blamed his strikers for not utilising the chances they had.

“Our focus still remains winning the coveted trophy at the end of the season. In this match we lost focus and we got punished for it. We failed to score goals when opportunity presented itself and that’s an area going forward we expect to work on,” quipped Nyongesa

At Jericho’s Camp Toyoyo Grounds, home team Jericho All Stars struggled to edge out a hard-fighting Leads United 1-0 to ascend to the top of the table.

Elsewhere, defending champions Kawangware Asubuhi failed to impress in the heated Dagoretti derby after going down 1-0 while battling against arch rivals Melta Kabiria.

Goal poacher, Sammy Agesa netted the solitary goal in the 61st minute after he was left unmarked inside the danger area and easily scored. This result leaves their rivals remained stagnated at third spot with 36 points five behind current leaders Jericho.

Meanwhile, Kayole Asubuhi misery continued after losing 4-0 to Zamalek FC.