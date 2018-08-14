Swami, Stray Lions press on in NPCA elite tourney

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Swamibapa and Stray Lions pressed on with their impressive runs in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Elite 50-over championship Sunday.

Visiting Swamibapa beat Nairobi Gymkhana by 59 runs in enthralling fashion. Swami won toss and selected to bat in the process putting together a score of 202/10 in 44.5 overs. Alex Obanda (67 off 75 balls) had seven boundaries and three highs before being dismissed by Martin Okoth. Gymkhana bowlers restricted the rest of the Swami batsmen to minimal numbers with Amish Amin (3/10) and David Wesonga (3/3.5) dropping six wickets.

Heavy hitters from Swami; Maurice Ouma (32 off 39 balls) and Naman Patel (30 off 52 balls) were the other run getters on the board. Raj Savala (1/7) and Siddarthasinh Vijaysinh (2/10) were the bowlers who attempted stalling the steam of Swami.

Gymkhana failed to insert firepower proper in their innings chase. Put in to pursue 203, the team ended up with a paltry score of 143 all out on the board. Veer Dave (35 off 69 balls) and Lucas Oluoch (27 off 22 balls) shone for Gymkhana before being dismissed by impressive Himanshi Hirani and Jadavji Bhimji. Swami’s Naman Patel was the main tormentor with a momentous five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile Stray Lions beat Shree Cutchi Leva by six wickets despite the latter selecting to bat first. They posted only 161/10 in 46.4 overs with Yogesh Kabaria (53 off 79 balls) starring on the crease before being ejected by Nehemiah Odhiambo. However Lions who put in 164/4 had Sandeep Kunchikor (47 off 43 balls), Abraham Vadada (43 off67 balls) and Aman Gandhi to thank as they led Lions to steady victory.

Elsewhere at Park Road, hosts Sir Ali Muslim Club beat Sikh Union by a tight two wickets in a thriller at the former’s backyard. Sir Ali had rampaging Zahhid Abbas with a century to his name as he helped his side to a score of 212/8 inside 48 overs.