Tourism records impressive growth

The tourism sector has made strides, recording Sh119.9 billion growth in 2017 from Sh21.7 billion since 2002, the Vision 2030 Delivery Board has said.

The board chairman James Mwangi, while taking stock on the sectors achievement, said the tourism has recorded a 25 per cent revenue earning increase from 2012 to 2017 attributing it to increased international tourist arrivals in the country.

According to data from the board, tourism sector numbers increased by 200 per cent between 2002 and 2003 translating to Sh65 billion before witnessing yet another 48 per cent growth to hit Sh96 billion in 2012.

Growth and development of tourism has been hampered by inadequate financial resources, particularly for marketing, and stiff competition from other tourism destination areas in Africa, such as South Africa, Egypt and Morocco.

Mwangi made the remarks in Mombasa during a meeting with different Government agencies to take stock of the progress of the country’s development blueprint over the last 10 years.

“We are witnessing significant growth in all sectors but tourism is doing particularly well,” said Mwangi.

The board, which comprises representatives from the private and public sectors, said it was impressed by the manner in which the political environment had shaped up since the handshake.

He believes Kenya has achieved half of Vision 2030 goals. This is after all the fundamentals necessary for take-off into the sphere of the upper middle-income countries were put in place.