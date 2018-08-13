English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Governor Waititu opposes demolition of property says it is costly
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, in what in many in some circles would refer to as a moment of controversy has opposed the ongoing demolition of property built on riparian land and instead recommended an alternative many of the people with buildings targeted for demolition would love to hear.
The animated Kiambu governor says agencies clearing the riparian land are approaching the exercise the wrong way.