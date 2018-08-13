English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Governor Waititu opposes demolition of property says it is costly

K24 Tv August 13, 2018
2,477 Less than a minute

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, in what in many in some circles would  refer to as a moment of controversy has opposed the ongoing demolition of property built on riparian land and instead recommended an alternative many of the people with buildings targeted for demolition would love to hear.

The animated Kiambu governor says agencies clearing the riparian land are approaching the exercise the wrong way.

Show More

Related Articles

August 13, 2018
2,490

Pres. Kenyatta expected to chair cabinet meeting Tuesday

August 13, 2018
2,479

The NLC boss pleads not guilty, released on Sh.3.5M cash bail

August 13, 2018
2,467

Wajir Mp Fatuma Gedi distances herself from claims of bribing colleagues

August 13, 2018
2,488

Teachers interrupt KEPSHA chairman’s speech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.