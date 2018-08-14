Mediamax to sponsor Tharaka Nithi’s Ura-Gate cultural fete

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Mediamax Network Limited has signed a Sh15 million sponsorship deal with Tharaka Nithi County Government for the Ura-Gate Cultural Festival slated for next week.

While signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Mediamax head office in Nairobi, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki applauded the move.

“As we sign this MoU to start off the partnership, it is good that you are not only giving us money but also professional service through Meru FM and other platforms, including K24 TV. The people of Tharaka Nithi are consumers of the content you produce,” said Njuki.

Mediamax donated Sh15,676,000 to facilitate the four-day cultural event. The cheque was presented to the Governor by Mediamax Chief Operations Officer (COO) Ken Ngaruiya.

“Today ,we are honoured to host Tharaka Nithi Governor His Excellency Muthomi Njuki. We are here to sign deal for the upcoming Ura-Gate festival. This is the third edition Mediamax is sponsoring since Ura-Gate inception,” Ngaruiya said.

This is the third edition of the Ura-Gate Tharaka Cultural Festival to be held at Ura-Gate grounds near Meru National Park from August 22 to August 25.

The theme of the festival ‘Building resilience to climate change through culture’ aims at show casing the rich diverse culture, agricultural products, livestock and community art the county is endowed with.

The festival also seeks to promote tourism, nurture cohesion and integration among various communities in the county.

The residents will also be sensitised on environmental conservation and human-wildlife conflict due to the close proximity to the park.