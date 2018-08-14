Savula wants ‘House of bribery’ dissolved

Anthony Mwangi, Enock Amukhale and Willy Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Some MPs now want the House dissolved, saying that it had lost its credibility because of allegations of bribery of Members.

They spoke as the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi said he will write to investigative agencies to probe the bribery claims.

Muturi, who is in Botswana to attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Africa region conference, said the allegations levelled against the MPs were of criminal nature and require investigations by relevant agencies.

Muturi said his office will give the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Department of Criminal Investigations all the support they require in carrying out the probe.

“The allegations against the members are of criminal in nature and may require investigations by the appropriate agencies of the State. My office will give all the support that is required by the agencies,” said Muturi.

Lugari MP Ayub Savalu said he will be mobilsing farmers in the country to petition the Supreme Court to dissolve the 12th Parliament over what he said was laxity in fighting influx of counterfeit sugar.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi called for the disbandment of the joint Agriculture and Trade committee of the National Assembly and adjournment of the House sittings until the bribery saga is addressed.

Amisi said the allegations have tainted the image of the National Assembly, which he said can no longer be trusted to investigate matters affecting Kenyans.

Elsewhere, Wajir Women’s Rep Fatuma Gedi said she had written to the Speaker asking him to invite anti-corruption agencies to investigate the claims that she was among members who distributed bribes in the House.

Gedi said she was not involved in dishing out cash and told her colleague Didmus Baraza (Kimilili) to apologise to her or face legal action.