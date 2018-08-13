Teachers interrupt KEPSHA chairman’s speech

The chairman of the Kenya primary school head teachers’ association (KEPSHA) Shem Ndolo, was Monday forced to cut short his speech, after members heckled him over his stance on the teachers strike called by the teachers union KNUT and the alleged unilateral increase in members monthly fees.

Ndolo was whisked out of the chaotic meeting when the members threatened to violently eject him.

President Kenyatta is expected to the officially open the meeting being held in Mombasa Tuesday