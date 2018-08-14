State approves 200 technical training centres

The government has approved 203 Technical and Vocational Centres (TVCs) and will establish 15 more this financial year.

It is similarly expected that in the next five years, every constituency will have an effective TVC.

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed said yesterday once in full operation, each of the TVCs is expected to have an enrollment of 5,000 trainees.

In addition, the government plans to have at least a National Polytechnic per county and are envisaged to accommodate an enrolment of at least 10,000 trainees once in full operation.

She said that through this expansion, the target enrolment will rise to at least one million trainees annually.

The CS made the remarks against the backdrop of research showing that there are 500,000 to 800,000 young Kenyans entering the job market each year.

Similarly, it is estimated that by 2030, Kenya will need to solve a difficult equation of a working age population at about 60 per cent and the high levels of informal jobs, unemployment, and underemployment.

While automation may not threaten existing local jobs significantly, Amina said saturation of the market with uniform managerial skills may threaten capacity to industrialise.

She made the remarks during the inaugural Chancellor’s career fair and launch of Office of Career Services (OCS) at the University of Nairobi.

It is with this realisation, the CS said her ministry has recognised that technical and vocational education and training is the missing lifeline.

“We have set in motion an intensive re-orientation of the way we train going by the national examination trends in the past three years, we will on average place 70,000 out of 600,000 students in universities. More than 500,000 will be placed in TVCs by Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS),” she said.