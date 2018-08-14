NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

I support Mudavadi for the 2022 presidential race, says Atwoli

Enock Amukhale August 14, 2018
2,421 Less than a minute
Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli.

Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli has said he supports Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi as the presidential flag bearer from Western region.

Addressing Vihiga residents at Emusire High School during the home-coming ceremony of Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, he said Mudavadi is a humble leader who enjoys a national  following.

He said Mudavadi’s leadership is non-violent, not divisive or abusive, compared to other crop of politicians.

 Atwoli added that Mudavadi is the most popular senior politician from “house of Mulembe” who requires full backing from other political leaders from the region. He cautioned political leaders from Western who are eying the top seat against playing divisive politics.

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who has also declared interest in the presidency in 2022,  admitted that Mudavadi is senior to him in politics adding that he is ready to support him for the top seat.

