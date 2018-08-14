Haji orders probe into insurance claim-linked murder

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations over what police suspect is a case of premeditated murder and fraudulent life cover insurance claim of Sh9 million.

Haji’s directive followed an expos`e by Citizen TV over the alleged murder of 27-year-old Eric Makau Musyoka.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers at Kangundo Police Station arrested the suspect, Makau’s uncle Evans Masaku Kasyoki, after the postmortem examination showed the victim died from blunt trauma, a confirmation he was murdered.

However, Masaku was controversially released without being charged. “The DPP’s attention has been drawn to a news feature appearing on Citizen TV prime time news in regard to the Kangundo incident. Due to the nature of the case, the DPP has directed that immediate legal steps be taken to ensure justice is done,” Haji said.

Effectively, DCI George Kinoti is expected to have the suspect re-arrested and the police findings submitted to the DPP for review of adduced evidence before being charged.

Masaku is accused of forging his nephew’s death certificate and lodging two parallel claims of Sh1 and Sh8 million from Jubilee Insurance and AIG Insurance companies respectively.