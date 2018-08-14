MP relates escape from masked killer

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy, who escaped an assassin’s bullet on Sunday night, has recounted how his long-serving driver was gunned down in Soy trading centre along Eldoret-Kitale road.

Kibunguchy, who is serving his second term, said he was the target of the attack, which occurred at 9pm at Highway Motel pub.

Addressing the press in his Eldoret town office, the MP said the incident took place after he left a funds drive in aid of St Peter Catholic Church in his constituency.

He said he went upstairs the building to meet his friends and moments later he heard several gunshots in the parking lot.

“Then an armed man walked towards the pub wearing a mask and ordered everybody to lie down,” he said, adding that the lone man started to look around the faces of patrons but he was unable to recognise him because all people were lying on the floor.

The attackers drove off in the MP’s car after ransacking the pockets of the deceased, Douglas Wabomba, and stealing two mobile phones and an unknown amount of money.

Detectives from Western and North Rift regions have since recovered the vehicle at Kipsomba area along the border of Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia counties.

Western Regional Deputy police chief Leonard Omollo said a team of detectives has launched investigations into the incident and police are in pursuit of the attackers.