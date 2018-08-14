Teen pregnancy bloating Mozambique population

Murrupelane, Tuesday

In the tiny maternity ward in Murrupelane, two 16-year-old mothers breast-feed their babies, both born that morning.

Mozambique’s child marriage and teen pregnancy rates are among the highest in the world, a driving factor in the population explosion in this poverty-plagued southern African nation.

After emerging from a brutal war in 1992, the former Portuguese colony saw its population swell 40 percent in the two decades to 2017, reaching 29 million today.

“My parents really wanted me to get married,” says Julia Afonso, one of the girls who has just given birth in Murrupelane, a village in the north.

In a tiny voice, she says her family received 1,500 meticals ($21, Sh2100) as a dowry.

Around half of Mozambique’s women—48.2 per cent—marry before they turn 18, according to UN children’s agency Unicef.

Of girls aged between 15 and 19, 46.4 per cent are either pregnant or have already become mothers.

These early marriages and pregnancies “are impoverishing the community,” says Murrupelane village chief Wazir Abacar.

Young parents “cannot feed their children, and the mums leave school,” he said. As a result, 58 per cent of Mozambican women are illiterate.

Ema Nelmane, now 13, gave into the advances of a man she met in the market who offered her 200 meticals (Sh347) for her virginity.

“She saw a chance to get the same shoes her friends were wearing,” her grandmother said, by way of explanation.

When she fell pregnant, Ema was flabbergasted.

“I didn’t know you could get pregnant by making love,” she said, breast-feeding seven-month-old Ismail in the clay yard outside her grandmother’s home.

Ema was plunged prematurely into the world of adults.

“I can’t go out and play with my friends anymore,” she said.

As in other developing countries, teenagers in Mozambique often fall pregnant “through lack of education”, said demographer Carlos Arnaldo.

“Parents see in these births a guarantee that they’ll be looked after when they get old.”

Until recently, Mozambique’s government did little to tackle demographic problems.

But the mounting costs of the population boom have forced a change of thinking.

“The economic consequences for the government are that it has to build hospitals and schools,” said Pascoa Wate, head of maternal and child health at the health ministry.

“In spite of government spending, people don’t have access to them.”

In a bid to curb the population explosion, Mozambique’s government is in the process of changing the law to allow marriage only at 18, rather than at 16 with parental consent. – AFP