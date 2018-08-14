Research, reforms hold key to food security

Victor Bwire

For Kenya to realise her goal of food security as espoused in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, we need to assess the current status of research in agriculture and its contribution to improving production in the sector and economy in general.

The enactment of the Consolidated Agricultural Reform Legal framework that outlines partnership between the National and County governments must also be prioritised.

In the Big Four agenda, the government has allocated billions to enhance food security to all citizens by 2022 besides supporting value addition and raising the manufacturing products to 15 per cent. This is well and good, but we must move from rhetoric to practical actions and overhaul operations in the sector with research-based interventions.

Currently, services and institutions in the agricultural sector are scattered all over National and County governments. They are poorly funded and dependent on very traditional production systems, lack support from research/academic institutions and new knowledge thus do not support the country’s aspirations.

Our universities have largely remained teaching institutions as opposed to being evidence and research/knowledge production centres. Research bodies in the agricultural sector no longer produce scientific data to support projects in the sector.

Agriculture contributes about 31.3 per cent of the GDP and 27 per cent through linkages with manufacturing and services-related sectors according to the economic survey 2017. Agriculture is dominated by small holder farmers who contribute about 80 per cent of production mainly subsistence, rain-fed with low mechanisation.

With agriculture now a devolved function and research in the sector abandoned, very little can be achieved as the sector is disjointed and lacks an environment that will allow maximum productivity.

Achieving food security demands increase in production, processing, value addition and agribusiness — through focus on agriculture value chain approach on priority crops, livestock and fisheries.

We must move to the production system that regards agriculture as a scientific endeavour that must be well-funded, regulated, supported academically. The country also needs to marketed as a both a source of high quality agricultural products, a destination for high quality and affordable farm inputs with an efficient value chain structure.

In addition to a new legal framework that strengthens research and knowledge partnership with counties and position universities from teaching to research in the sector, the country needs research on practical interventions on fertiliser cost reduction initiatives, setting up of livestock diseases free zones in Asals and the development of a land registration and land use master plan.

The conditions for enabling the country achieve this include political goodwill, underutilised agricultural land, availability of local and international markets thus enhanced income for farming communities and favourable climatic conditions in many parts of the country.

Challenges which must be addressed include frequent droughts in parts of the country, high costs of food production due to high costs of inputs, especially fertilisers and farming equipment, rural-urban migration of young energetic population, low purchasing power for large proportions of the population due to high poverty levels, lack of incentives and lack of diversified agricultural activities.—The writer works at the Media Council of Kenya —[email protected]