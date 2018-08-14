We need to understand value of possessions

Decky Omukoba

I spent the past weekend with my friend Jimmy. It’s beginning to be a rare thing as he spends more and more time developing his late father’s farm into a lucrative business. He said to me: “The old farmer next door now has a Range Rover!”

“How did that happen?” I asked. “He sold a chunk of land and received the car in exchange.” I asked if he knows how to drive and Jimmy said he doesn’t! I inquired what he does with the luxury car and I was informed that he just parks it next to his hut as decoration.

I shouted: “People are evil!” Jimmy looked at me surprised and asked: “Who is evil?” I thought it was obvious. The person who gave him the Range Rover. But Jimmy said he didn’t give it to him, he exchanged it for the piece of land.

But my argument was that the old man doesn’t know how to drive. Jimmy argued that driving is not the only thing that one can do with a car, especially a car like that one. I knew this debate could go on forever, bearing in mind that Jimmy is a lawyer and, in my opinion, can argue anything for the sake of it.

I said it’s was a bad option because the old man cannot even drive it and I don’t even think he knows that he can sell it either!

Jimmy replied: “Sell it! Why? It’s earning him a lot of admiration, attention and respect! Do you know how many people are looking for that?”

I replied that he was making fun of an obviously misguided option. “I think what you are saying is that it’s not the most valuable option,” said Jimmy. But of course, the buyer should have given him the Sh20 million instead.

Jimmy said he would have done the same thing with the money! Stuck it in a box somewhere and look at it as a form of decoration. I gave up and said: “Jimmy you better teach your countrymen the value of what they have.” He said: “You are now talking!”

As a principle rule, people can only pursue a value which they are aware of and that which they respect. If they are not exposed to a valuable option they have no basis for pursuing it. The truth of the matter is that it is not more money that we need, we first need to understand the value of that which we possess.

If value is not understood we will all act like the old man, piling possessions as forms of decorations. Value is not just in what we have, but it’s in tapping into the potential of that which we possess. Everything we have has value to it, no matter how small or big it seems, but it’s our responsibility to harness its power. But if we are just exposed to things and not value, things will never profit us in a million years. We will just be good at piling them up.

It’s about time we learned value and not just possession. We need our children to understand the value of education and not just admission into a prestigious school. We need to understand the value of a leadership position and not just the possession of a title. We need to understand the value of having money and not just the stratum of being rich. We need to understand the value of service and not just the title of staff.

For us to develop we cannot just accumulate; we need to understand value and be able to trade it and negotiate for the most valuable options with an understanding that an ability to tap into the true value of what we have is what creates sustainability and growth. The reason why we sometimes have so much but do so less is a lack of understanding of value.

The reason we have so much and it gets taken away from us is because our eyes are not trained to see value. The reason we beg for aid and handouts is because it’s only the people who understand the value of what they have that can run the world.—The writer is a communications strategist and lecturer at Kenyatta University —[email protected]