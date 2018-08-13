English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Sossion accuses TSC of graft

K24 Tv August 13, 2018
2,498 Less than a minute
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion is now accusing the teachers service commission of graft and breach of law.

Speaking at Masai Technical Training Institute, Kajiado during the KNUT annual general meeting, Sossion claims  TSC is misleading Kenyans on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and  the looming teachers strike.

He claims the commission is bribing teachers with as little as sh 2,000 to sabotage the planned Union’s strike however maintaining that over 95% of teachers will obey the call to down their tools.

Show More

Related Articles

August 13, 2018
2,488

Man struck by stray bullet during illicit brew crackdown

August 13, 2018
2,471

5 perish in 2 separate fire incidents in Nakuru 

August 13, 2018
2,471

Gov’t releases Sh.1.4bn to pay debt to farmers

August 13, 2018
2,491

Eldoret man who battered pregnant wife charged in court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.