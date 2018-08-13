Sossion accuses TSC of graft

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion is now accusing the teachers service commission of graft and breach of law.

Speaking at Masai Technical Training Institute, Kajiado during the KNUT annual general meeting, Sossion claims TSC is misleading Kenyans on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and the looming teachers strike.

He claims the commission is bribing teachers with as little as sh 2,000 to sabotage the planned Union’s strike however maintaining that over 95% of teachers will obey the call to down their tools.