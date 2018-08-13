English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Eldoret man who battered pregnant wife charged in court

K24 Tv August 13, 2018
2,492 Less than a minute

A man who is alleged to have beaten his pregnant wife causing her serious injuries after she served his food late and allegedly misused Sh500 has been arraigned and released on a bond of Sh.300,000 after pleading not guilty.

The slaughterhouse worker has been in police custody since yesterday after the photos of his battered wife circulated online  prompting  public outcry forcing the police to launch a manhunt for him.

Show More

Related Articles

August 13, 2018
2,489

Man struck by stray bullet during illicit brew crackdown

August 13, 2018
2,498

Sossion accuses TSC of graft

August 13, 2018
2,472

5 perish in 2 separate fire incidents in Nakuru 

August 13, 2018
2,471

Gov’t releases Sh.1.4bn to pay debt to farmers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.