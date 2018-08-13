English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Eldoret man who battered pregnant wife charged in court
A man who is alleged to have beaten his pregnant wife causing her serious injuries after she served his food late and allegedly misused Sh500 has been arraigned and released on a bond of Sh.300,000 after pleading not guilty.
The slaughterhouse worker has been in police custody since yesterday after the photos of his battered wife circulated online prompting public outcry forcing the police to launch a manhunt for him.