Ten-match August schedule killing us, says Gor coach Kerr

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has termed the club’s tight schedule in August ridiculous. Speaking to People Sport in Kisumu, Kerr said despite the club registering some impressive results this season, the high number of matches has taken its toll on the players and is likely to affect the quality of their football.

“The players are very exhausted despite showing character in their games. The fixtures are just ridiculous and its not easy to constantly keep on rotating the first team and end up with a formidable side,” said Kerr on the tight schedule that will see K’Ogalo play 10 matches by the end of the month.

The 16-time champions are on course for a record extending 17th crown but they will have to do it the hard way given that besides league ties, there are cup matches as well as continental assignments this month.

Gor’s August schedule has seen them play four matches on 10 days and after beating Posta Rangers 2-1 in Kisumu on Friday, they are up against Kakamega Homeboyz today before another league tie with Chemelil Sugar on Thursday, giving way to a CAF Confederation Cup return leg match against Rayon Sport of Rwanda on Sunday.

“It would be in the players’ interests if some of these fixtures were spread to next month. Resting for just 72 hours then you take on another competitive match is just impossible,” added Kerr.

He went on: “Concentration levels will have to go down at some point when players are over worked and we have witnessed it in our last two matches against Nakumatt