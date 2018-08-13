Kenya’s dearth in nurturing boxing talent scares stakeholders

Kenya stares at a doom future in boxing if the current low uptake of the sport by youngsters will not change, stakeholders have said.

Kiambu Member of County Assembly (MCA) Cyrus Omondi lamented that Kenya was sinking and would soon grind to a halt if imperative measures are not put in place.

The MCA complained that Kenya had forgotten the feeder programmes, such as trainings in schools that used to stock the national team. He asserted the need to revive social halls and training grounds to boost the dwindling sport.

Omondi who regretted that Kenya had weak sporting structures caused by reliance of old boxers challenged parents to enrol their children for boxing sport.

Speaking during a thrilling boxing tournament held at Kahawa Wendani in Ruiru sub-county, the MCA said that children should be given time, especially during their leisure time and holidays to discover themselves in their fields of passion.

He said that apart from inculcating discipline, boxing will help in reduction of obesity diseases among children and thereby encourage fitness which carries along good health. “Boxing is vigorous and does not entertain fats. It is the way to reducing obesity and unwarranted lifestyle diseases. The game is also about discipline and alertness which every child should have to even perform better in school,” he said.

The legislator reiterated the need to tap children talent early enough for adequate and keen nurturing to produce the best for Kenya.

Omondi added that talent was the most paying profession across the globe insisting on the need for parents to help their children discover their gifts for their bright future.