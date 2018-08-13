Championship leader ends months of winless streak

Baldev Chager emerged the winner on the sixth round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) in Kilifi County ending months of a winless races.

But the ‘Flying Singh’ who retired on the belated KMSC round in Lisa had to contend with playing second fiddle to Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo who stretched his lead on the KNRC log to 118 points.

Chager and his partner Ravi Soni clung to second spot on 96 points.

Skoda Fabia R5 speedster Onkar Rai romped home in second as Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X ace Tundo settled for third navigated by Tim Jessop. Onkar remains in a distant third on 79 points. Chager was all smiles after victory.

“The course was very challenging today due to the harsh weather. I am very happy and proud of my team as well as myself .This is a big win for me and the team since this is the first win that I have had a win since 2016 in Kisumu. I hope to do even better at the next rally which will be in Nanyuki,” he said.

Izhar Mirza won the Johnny Hellier Memorial trophy as the best placed Coast driver in fifth spot.

Farhaaz maintained his good run with a 100 per cent finish record whilst homeboy Sohanjeet Puee won division two in eighth as phiscically challenged driver Nikhil Sachania finished 9th on his Mombasa debut driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Asked about the MMC round, Chager went on: “The rally was a good challenge a nice mix of surfaces and all sorts of weather too. Job well done by MMC. Twisty stages suited the Skoda very well and we knew that from the recce it would be hard to beat in those conditions. Only chances were the open stages and that’s where we tried to push harder and it worked. Very good battle with my team mate Onkar. Looking forward to Nanyuki next month.”

Subaru’s Menengai Cream crew of Eric Bengi and Tuta Mionki finished 4th overall, first in Group N and Division One in the tough yet very exciting MMC outing.

KCB has always been in the forefront when it comes to rallying and sport sponsorship in general and this time they kept true to their nature. Both KCB in conjunction with Mombasa Cement and organisers the Mombasa Motor Club played a huge role in making sure that the rally faired on smoothly and sure enough it was a success. Out of the 24 entries of the rally only 10 managed to make it to the finishline. This gives a clear testament of how challenging the course was but at the end, as they say, the cream always rises to the top.