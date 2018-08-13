All-systems-go in Kisii as annual Kicosca games kick off

Kisii County is fully ready and set to host the 2018 Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games, secretary Muraya Kabiri said on Saturday afternoon.

“As national executive, we’re satisfied with the preparations our host have put in place for the games. I can say for sure that Kisii is 100 per cent ready and set to host the 2018 KICOSCA Games,” Kabiri told People Sports.

“I believe our participants will appreciate what the Kisii government has done because they have never had a situation where every facility is ready. Sometimes we go and put goal-posts ourselves but here everything is set, Gusii Stadium has been upgraded to international standard, marked and ready,” an elated Kabiri said. National accommodation chairman, Daniel Gakuo lauded the county for making all arrangements to have accommodation easily accessible and closer to the event.

“In other counties where these games have been hosted, we had problems with accommodation, some even four kilometres away but that is absolutely different in Kisii as accommodation is easily available and accessible within the central business district (CBD),” Gakuo said.

Kisii won the hosting rights last year and have promised to present a wonderful week long tournament, starting today August 13-19.

With the objective of the event being to provide an opportunity for county staffs to interact, bond, share experiences thus promoting national cohesion and inter-cultural understanding, all eyes and attention across the country will be drawn to Kisii with about 32 counties (both executive and the assembly) and the senate confirming participation as they battle it out in over 22 sports disciplines including ball games, athletics, board games, indoor games and cultural dance for the overall crown.

Several stadia, courts, boards spread across the county including Gusii Stadium, Cardinal Otunga High School Grounds, Kisii School, Kisii University, Kisii National Polytechnic, Kisii Sports Club, Nyanchwa TTC, amongst others, have all been confirmed ready to host the seven-day extravaganza.