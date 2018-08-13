Eyes on Amadi as Haji orders probe

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyuru

The office of the Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi is at the centre of a probe ordered by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji after it emerged some of the recommendations to have multimillion tenders reviewed were not implemented.

Haji also directed for a probe by both the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission into the management of funds at the Judiciary.

Our investigations have established that a contract awarded to Lavington Security Ltd was cancelled and Amadi directed to re-advertise the tender. In their ruling, the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) said due diligence was not followed in awarding the Sh198 million tender.

The board directed the nullification of the contract, after Bedrock Security Services Limited lodged an appeal disputing the tender process.

“This board orders the Chief Registrar of Judiciary to nullify the security tender awarded to Lavington Security and re-advertise it afresh,”the board ruled.