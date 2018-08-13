PS lobbies State for Sh15b redress funds

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDaillyKe

Tourism and Wildlife ministry has asked the government to allocate it Sh15 billion to enable it to compensate families that have had relatives killed or injured by wildlife.

Speaking during the World Elephant Day celebrations yesterday, Tourism Principal secretary Margaret Mwakima asked the victims, including those whose property has been destroyed, to be patient as her ministry was working closely with Treasury to get the money.

She asked the National Assembly and the Senate to support the ministry’s bid in pushing for the funds.

Mwakima also hinted on a possibility of the government establishing a National Insurance Compensation Scheme. “As a ministry we have launched a Tourism blue print and National Wildlife Management Strategy to resolve the perennial human-wildlife conflict,” she said.

County governments were implored upon to work closely with the National government in coming up with joint policies on how to manage wildlife dispersal area and corridors.

“We must resist the extinction of any more of our wildlife by stopping habitat fragmentation, blockage of corridors and poaching,” said KWS Board of Trustees chair John Waithaka.

According to KWS statistics, the population of elephants in the country stood at 33,948 at the end of 2017 in the range area of 139,344 per kilometre square.