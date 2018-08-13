Terrorism dominates theme of music festivals

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

Terrorism, violent extremism and counter-terrorism were some of the themes that took centre stage during the ongoing Kenya Music Festivals underway in Nyeri county this weekend.

Learning institutions presented choral verses with a message to Kenyans to be vigilant to fight terrorism and to be “their brother’s keepers”.

Michuki Technical Institute were first on stage with their verse titled ‘Kikulacho ki Nguoni’, that shone the spotlight on the youth who are target recruits for terror groups.

Reinforcing the message, the East Africa Institute of Certified Studies verse, ‘Choko Choko’ thrilled the audience with their humour-filled performance.

Other institutions that made presentations were Nyeri National Polytechnic with their verse titled ‘Angaza Mwanga’, Nairobi Aviation College ‘Mwewe Uthiziwe’ and Nkabune Technical Institute, Meru, with ‘Kikulacho Usalama’.

Kenya Music Festival chairman Peter Wanjohi said the themes are instrumental in creating awareness on terrorism.

He said this year, presentations by Early Childhood Development institutions, primary schools, Technical and Vocational Training institutions focused on a myriad of issues in the country that needed to be addressed.

On Friday, secondary schools took the stage to make their presentations even as the festivals come to an end on August 18.

Amid the per-excellence performances, there have been allegations of some a set-piece having plagiarised Nyeri-based lawyer and a poet Waruguru Kiai’s work.

Kiai, through a post on her Facebook page, posted a letter from her lawyer MCM Associates and Advocates demanding a written apology from Sacred Heart Girls, Mirithu Primary School in Murang’a.

She accused the school of taking without consent her poem entitled ‘All I want for Valentine’ published in 2013.