No one will be spared in war against corruption, says DP

Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the ongoing purge against corruption and environmental degradation is being conducted in accordance with the law.

Ruto said all Kenyans are equal before the law and that no one, irrespective of the status in the society, would be spared in the fight against the vices.

Speaking at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), Rev Musa Gitau parish in Kikuyu, Kiambu county, the DP said the ongoing demolitions along the water-catchment areas were being done in accordance with the law.

“We are making sure that the fight against corruption, mismanagement and theft of resources is done in accordance with the law. We must all be a nation not of men but of people who abide by the rule of law,” said Ruto.

“All citizens are equal before the law or the Constitution. All of us must work and respect the rule of law in doing our businesses or in our places of work,” he added.

Ruto urged Kenyans to support Jubilee’s efforts, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in ensuring the implementation of the ‘Big Four’ agenda as well as ensuring that the country becomes a ‘corruption-free’ nation.

He asked leaders to work together to ensure the implementation of the government’s agenda, saying time for politics ended during the last general election.

Present were Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, governors Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rahab Mukami (Women Rep, Nyeri), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Jonah Mburu (Lari).

Others were Ken Aramat (Narok East), Kangata Irungu (senator, Muranga), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Caleb Kositany (Soy), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Charles Kanyi (Starehe) and Patrick Munene (Chuka Igambangombe).

The MPs said they would do everything within their power to ensure the implementation of the Big Four agenda as well as help the Government in the fight against corruption and misuse of public resources.

Murkomen said the Senate was committed in the fight against corruption to ensure proper management for resources allocated to the counties.

He said the Jubilee’s agenda and legacy started in 2012 when President Kenyatta and the Deputy President resolved to unite Kenyans irrespective of the outcome of the 2013 elections.

“Some people who tried to use violence to get into power were not successful because Jubilee was firm in its resolve to unite all Kenyans irrespective of their political and ethnic backgrounds,” he said.

“There was no violence after 2012 and 2017 elections because President Kenyatta and the Deputy President had made a decision to bring all Kenyans together and end politics based on tribalism,” he added.

The legislators told the DP to continue touring the country as part of his duties of helping the President in the implementation of the ‘Big Four’ agenda for the country.

Ichungwa and Muthomi urged Ruto to ignore those criticising his tours of the country to initiate development projects, saying it was the only way to ensure implementation of the ‘Big Four’ agenda.

Waititu urged leaders to focus their energies in implementing the promises they made to Kenyans.