Review law to reform IEBC, Atwoli urges

Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli has called for an amendment of the Constitution to help reform the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Atwoli, accompanied by various political leaders from Western while speaking during the home- coming ceremony of Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, said there is urgent need for reforms to ensure all regions are represented.

He said Kenyans are tired of violence every election year, saying only proper reforms on the Constitution will cure the country from electoral injustices.

“We are asking the government to speed up the Constitution amendments which will see all- inclusive laws crafted. We do not want violence in every election because of the poorly crafted poll body,” said Atwoli.

Atwoli’s sentiments were echoed by Amani National congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi who said the current IEBC should be disbanded because it failed Kenyans by conducting shambolic elections.

Mudavadi said to end electoral injustices, the IEBC team led by Wafula Chebukati must be send home and a new commission put in place.