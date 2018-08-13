Australian varsity seals partnerships with Kenyan institutions

Australia’s Edith Cowan University (ECU) has signed academic partnerships with four Kenyan universities aimed at enhancing training and research in these institutions of higher learning.

A delegation from ECU, which was in Kenya recently, met with the senior management of the University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) and Moi University, as part of the initial steps to firm up collaborations.

ECU Vice Chancellor Prof Steve Chapman said ECU is recognised for its nursing, education, science and engineering disciplines and is seeking partners who can add value to training. “We are ready to explore links, learn from each other and engage in staff and student exchange programmes,” he said during the signing of the MoU with the University of Nairobi.

UoN Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Mbithi said the partnership was one of its strategic initiatives to enhance training and quality of education. “We can collaborate on research, mentoring post graduate students, technology and innovation which will empower all graduates to positively contribute towards development of their countries,” he said.

The partnership involves organising staff exchange programmes and supporting university staff to get doctoral degrees, Chapman said. The ECU delegation also visited Kenyatta University and signed a memorandum of understanding for developing collaboration opportunities in staff exchange and joint research activities.

At Jkuat, representatives of the ECU Schools of Engineering, Science and Education met with their faculty counterparts to discuss articulation of their programmes, staff exchange and research collaboration opportunities. Similar talks were held at Moi University.