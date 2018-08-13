A taste of home in London

Kenyans from various parts of the UK recently streamed into Barking Park in London to celebrate their culture, diversity and network at the just-concluded Kenya and Friends In The Park Festival.

The scalding heatwave cooled off on this day, creating a perfect atmosphere to party. Barking Park was alive with countless 254 homies experiencing the taste of home as curated by Lydia Tett Olet and Mercy Kiminta. They proudly cladded their (flag) colours and print attires to keep it African.

It was all about Africa; therefore the music played and cuisine on the ground, such as nyama choma, were strictly so. Stalls showcasing and selling African/Kenyan-made clothes, jewellery and other goods were in plenty. Others offered career, study, business investment and health advice.

Radio presenter Gidi Gidi and Kenyan-London-based musician Mistony partnered in emceeing as they ushered act after act on stage. Saxophonist Godfrey Ngoli and Kenyan hip-hopper Abbas Kubbaff were among the performers.

Abbas Kubbaff set the roof on fire paving way for Mistony’s closing show of the day. These performances were interfixed with a fashion show that wasn’t just about models catwalking on stage, but involved dancing in different African routine moves.