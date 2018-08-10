Former Nairobi Governor’s son Ronald charged, released on bail

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero’s son was Friday morning arraigned and charged with storage of petroleum products that do not meet the requisite standards set by the Kenya bureau of standards contrary to section 95(2)and section 95(3) of the energy act.

Ronald Odhiambo Kidero who was in the dock just a day after his father was released on a 2 million shillings cash bail over allegations of of abuse of office,money laundering ,bribery among others pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a 100,000 shillings cash bail.