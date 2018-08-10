English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Former Nairobi Governor’s son Ronald charged, released on bail

K24 Tv August 10, 2018
Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero’s son was Friday morning arraigned and charged with   storage of  petroleum products that do not  meet the requisite  standards set by the Kenya bureau of standards contrary  to section  95(2)and section 95(3) of the energy act.
Ronald Odhiambo Kidero  who was in the dock just a day after his father was released on a 2 million  shillings   cash bail over  allegations of  of abuse of office,money laundering ,bribery  among others pleaded not guilty to the charges  and was released on a 100,000 shillings cash bail.

