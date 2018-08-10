English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

NLC chair Swazuri dismisses Senate report on land

K24 Tv August 10, 2018
NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri

The national land commission chair Muhammed Swazuri has yet again dismissed a senate report linking him to  the 1.5 billion shillings Ruaraka land scam terming  it baseless and inconsequential.
The statement coming only hours after the interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i claimed MPs trying to solicit favours from his ministry were behind his woes.
CS Matiang’i , Swazuri and principle secretary Belio Kipsang  have been indicted in the senate report which recommends  that they be held personally liable for the lose of Ksh 1.5 billion in the purchase of the land.

