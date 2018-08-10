NLC chair Swazuri dismisses Senate report on land

The national land commission chair Muhammed Swazuri has yet again dismissed a senate report linking him to the 1.5 billion shillings Ruaraka land scam terming it baseless and inconsequential.

The statement coming only hours after the interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i claimed MPs trying to solicit favours from his ministry were behind his woes.

CS Matiang’i , Swazuri and principle secretary Belio Kipsang have been indicted in the senate report which recommends that they be held personally liable for the lose of Ksh 1.5 billion in the purchase of the land.