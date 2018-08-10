Be vigilant to safeguard integrity of examinations, TSC urges teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has called on examiners to remain vigilant in safeguarding the integrity of the national examinations slated for October 29 to November 2.

In a statement to newsrooms, the commission’s Chief Executive Nancy Macharia challenged centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and examiners to ensure that any form of examination irregularity is detected, forestalled and appropriate remedial action is taken in tandem with the relevant laws and regulations.

Already, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released the 2018 national examinations time table for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Macharia told centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and examiners to promote the values of the teaching profession in collectively guaranteeing that the examinations are conducted in a transparent and accountable manner.

“We urge you to remain vigilant during this examination period; uphold the ethical and integrity standards governing the teaching profession and ensure that any form of examination irregularity is detected, forestalled and appropriate remedial action taken in tandem with the relevant laws and regulations,” she said.

She said that every action in the forthcoming examination is in tandem with set standards that contain both national and international best practices.

The examination exercise marks the end of the schools’ academic calendar for 2018.

“The Commission relies on you for the successful completion of the forthcoming national examinations which will mark the end of the schools’ academic calendar for this year. On behalf of TSC, I wish to congratulate and sincerely appreciate you all for your dedication, commitment and devotion towards preparing candidates for the national examinations,” she added.

She said both the Code of Regulations for Teachers and the Code of Conduct and Ethics require that officers managing examinations exhibit high standards of integrity and professionalism so that collectively they deliver the examinations as a teaching service.