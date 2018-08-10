Unite to build a better Kenya, urges Raila

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has said the search for a perfect country is unstoppable saying that the nation is set for a new dawn.

He said Kenyans have been in constant struggle for a better nation in pursuit of the vision of the freedom fighters who liberated the country from the colonialists.

The former premier urged political leaders to work hard to restore the glory of the country and enhance its stability saying that leaders have a role to play in fighting corruption, ethnicity and poor elections which have threatened to kill democracy and freedom fought for by our fore fathers.

Speaking in Murang’a during Murang’a University graduation Friday, he said the country has begun a new journey towards uniting all citizens to create one nation.

He, however, said this cannot be achieved if vices such as tribalism and corruption are not nipped in the bud.

“We are at a critical juncture where we need to embrace hard work and make tough choices in leadership for the betterment of the country,” he said.

He said its only after uniting people and having a clean governance system that the efforts of the freedom fighters would be realised.

” These people made a lot of sacrifices as they fought many battles won and lost some and we need to protect the independence we gained from their efforts,” he said.

During the occasion, Charles Rubia, a second liberation hero, was awarded an honouraly degree for his contribution towards the growth of the institution.