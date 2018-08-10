Ruto assures Turkana residents on oil proceeds

DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has assured members of the Turkana community that the Government is committed to addressing challenges hindering exploration of oil in the area.

He said Turkana county would also benefit from 20 per cent of the oil exploration proceeds while the community will be given five per cent in the allocation of the national government share.

“I want to assure you that we are addressing issues pertaining to oil. Twenty per cent of the proceeds will come to Turkana county, five per cent will benefit Turkana community and the rest will be used to improve roads,” he said.

Speaking at Kakuma grounds after launching the construction of Lodwar-Lokitang Junction and Lokitang Junction-Kalobeiyei River roads, the Deputy President said security has been improved to ensure peaceful exploration of oil.

“Don’t worry with the issue of oil. The Government is working with leaders to solve problems associated with oil exploration,” he said.

He went on: “We will protect you on matters of security because it is our responsibility as the Government to protect its citizens.”

The Deputy President was accompanied by Governors Josephat Nanok (Turkana), Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado).

Others were MPs James Lomenen (Turkana South), Joyce Emanikor (Women’s Rep, Turkana) and Daniel Nanok (Turkana East).

At the same time, the Deputy President said the Government would improve roads in Turkana County as part of its infrastructural development across the country.

Ruto said improvement of roads in Turkana County would go a long way in improving connectivity between Kenya and South Sudan and thus address challenges including insecurity on the border areas with its neighbours.

Speaking after launching the Lokitang Junction-Kalobeiye River road on Thursday, Ruto said the area would benefit from Sh45billion towards the development of infrastructure including the Kitale- Lodwar-Nadapal road.

Ruto said Jubilee’s agenda on improvement of roads, connection of electricity, provision of water services and improvement of security would bring Turkana County to be at par with the rest of the country on matters of development.