Swazuri dismisses Senate Ruaraka land report, insists property private

National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Prof Mohammad Swazuri has dismissed a report by Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee on controversial Ruaraka land terming it baseless and inconsequential.

Speaking in Nakuru Friday, Swazuri likened the report and the ongoing debate to flogging a dead horse saying that nothing is going to change.

The report faulted Prof Swazuri, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and Education PS Belio Kipsang over the land saga saying that their action occasioned the taxpayer a loss of Sh1.5 billion.

However, they have all denied the claims with Matiang’i accusing Senators of witch-hunt and malice. He, too, said he will not be cowed.

“It’s like going to the grave to cry over a grandmother who died 20 years ago, definitely she’s not going to wake up however much you cry,” he said adding that he is focused on his work.

Prof Swazuri, who was accompanied by Nakuru NLC director Frank Kibelikenye held a two-hour closed-door meeting with Governor Lee Kinyanjui before going to Nakuru High School where about three acres have allegedly been grabbed by a prominent businessman.

At the Nakuru West Dispensary, Shabab Ward Rep Kamau Kang’ethe told the NLC boss that a total of 2.5 acres had been grabbed by known individuals therefore frustrating expansion plans.

“This land was grabbed between 1998 -2002 and we know those who did it. We have plans to build a big hospital here but we cannot move…” he said.

Prof Swazuri regretted that huge chunks of public land have been grabbed across the country adding that the culprits are using courts to frustrate repossession plans.

“I am 100 per cent sure that this parcel of land was grabbed and should therefore be repossessed immediately,” Swazuri said.

He urged the management of the dispensary to erect a perimeter wall immediately as they follow up the matter with individuals mentioned in the report handed to him.

“We’re going to write to them to avail us with all the documents. But in the meantime, we want to tell Kenyans that we’re not going to tolerate land grabbers.”

“The law is on our side. The government should not be intimidated by land grabbers,” he added.

It has emerged that several public schools in Nakuru such as Moi Primary and St Xavier have lost huge tracts of land to unscrupulous individuals.