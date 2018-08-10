IEBC legally constituted, court rules

The High Court Friday ruled that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who resigned are still in office.

In her Judgement, Justice Wilfrida Okwany said the commission as it is cannot be termed as unconstitutional just by the mere fact that four commissioners resigned.

She said IEBC commissioners just tendered their resignation via a press statement instead of writing to the appointing authority.

According the judge, resignations should be by notice to the President in writing but the commissioners chose to resign through the press.

While dismissing the case challenging the IEBC quorum, the judge said due to the above anomaly, the commissioners were still in office since they failed to tender their resignation to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“No evidence has been produced to show that the President received their resignation notice in writing,” ruled Okwany.

The judge further noted that to date President Uhuru Kenyatta has not published a gazette notice declaring vacancies at the commission.

She ruled that resignation by the four commissioners does not affect the composition of IEBC.

The petitioners had argued that the current composition of the current commissions is illegal as it doesn’t have a quorum to conduct the upcoming by-election of Migori senatorial seat slated for October 17, 2018.

In mid April, three of the six commissioners at the IEBC resigned citing lack of confidence in the commission chairman Wafula Chebukati.

IEBC vice chair Consolata Nkatha and commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat said under Chebukati’s leadership external players had encroached on the commission’s independence.

While resigning, the three commissioners faulted the manner in which decisions were being made at the commission including sending IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba on compulsory leave.