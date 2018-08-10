Karua poll petition appeal hearing set for Monday

An appeal by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua challenging the dismissal of her appeal against the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will be heard on Monday next week.

Karua has applied for permission to give additional evidence in her petition but Waiguru and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have strongly resisted the move.

Appellate Judges Roselyne Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu and Gatembu Kairu directed Karua and lawyer Gitobu Imanyara to file written arguments and serve them on Waiguru’s lawyers Paul Nyamodi and Kamotho Waiganjo. The (IEBC) and Kirinyaga County Returning Officer Seki Lempaka will be provided with the documents too.

Nyamodi said he had already filed grounds of opposition and the national electoral agency and its official will be at liberty to file its papers opposing Karua’s motion. The lawyer was allowed to file a supplementary record comprising a ruling made by High Court Judge Lucy Gitari on April 20 and a report by the Deputy Registrar that are missing from the bundle of documents filed by the former Cabinet minister.

The Appellate Judges instructed the lawyers to work within the timelines to facilitate the expeditious hearing of the matter during the current court vacation that started last week.

Karua and her running mate Joseph Gitari are aggrieved by the dismissal of their election petition by Justice Gitari, sitting in Kerugoya, on June 14. This was the second time the judge had thrown out Karua’s petition against Waiguru and Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri after the intervention of the Court of Appeal.

Karua, who is seeking the nullification of Waiguru’s election during the polls held on August 8, last year, has protested that the former powerful Cabinet Secretary was elected through irregularities, voter-bribery and intimidation of her agents. The politician says the election, in which she garnered 122,091 votes against Waiguru’s 161,373 votes, was not free and fair.