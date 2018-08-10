EACC to probe graft claims at Environment ministry

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is set to commence investigations at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in the wake of concerns that some officers could be involved in graft.

At a meeting with the Ministry representatives led by Principal Secretary Susan Mochache at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Friday, the anti-corruption agency warned it will not hesitate to take action against anyone found misusing state resources.

Claims of corruption at the ministry came into light early this year when a task force established to investigate the wanton destruction of forests found out that officers were involved.

In May, detectives launched investigations into how Sh2 billion allocated to a project launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta to green public schools was stolen.

The money was meant to finance training of children on tree planting, creation of nurseries in public primary schools, and a countrywide initiative to turn 10 per cent of all primary school land into forests.

The revelations of the misuse and theft of public funds in the ministry were contained in a confidential report by the task force established under Deputy President William Ruto’s office to inquire into forest resource management and logging activities in the country.

EACC’s Friday announcement follows investigations that could have arose from the report which Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko forwarded to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and a separate report on forensic audit to the Auditor-General.

The country’s forestry sub-sector is crowded by timber cartels and powerful masterminds of illegal logging networks and the corrupt officials who make their activities possible.

And the latest claims involve approvals by corrupt officials in some of the agencies affiliated to the ministry that has seen huge chunks of riparian reserve land illegally acquired.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned that those found culpable for allocating riparian and public utility land to private developers will be prosecuted. And on the same day, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to immediately commence investigations on officers involved in approval of building in riparian land.

On Friday EACC Chief executive officer Halakhe Waqo said that the investigations will begin on Monday with the aim of enhancing transparency in the ministry.

This follows corruption complains from the ministry on public procurement, bribery, fraudulent acquisition of property and conflict of interest among others.

“We need to conserve the environment” Waqo said during the launch of a Corruption Risk Assessment (CRA) into the systems, policies, procedures and practices in the ministry. This paves way for investigations in the ministry.

EACC vice chair Sophia Lepuchirit said the CS had already invited the Commission to conduct investigations at the ministry having acknowledged the possibility of existence of inefficiencies and weaknesses in their institutional systems, policies, procedures and practices.

“The negative impact of corruption has not only been detrimental to social and economic development but has also been linked to environmental degradation resulting to devastating ecological and human disasters,” she said.

Accordingly the investigations will determine the adequacy of the existing systems at the ministry and also establish the extent to which the systems are effective in preventing the occurrence of corruption.

“Upon completion of the exercise, a report with recommendations on how to seal the identified weaknesses, mitigate corruption risks, improve accountability and achieve greater efficiency at the ministry will be presented to the CS’, she added.

“According to the constitution, Article 80 provides for establishment of procures and mechanisms for the effective administration, hence enactment of the leadership and integrity act. The act requires public and State officers to exercise high standards of integrity in the conduct of office they hold in trust of the public and maintain public continence in performance of duties”.

Mochache said they had asked EACC to conduct a corruption risk assessment which will create awareness on public resources.

It requires any public or State officer to have high level of integrity as the ministry; we will be at the forefront to conserve the environment.