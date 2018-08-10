Kidero son charged with selling adulterated fuel

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s son was Friday charged before a Nairobi court with selling adulterated fuel at a petrol station on Kiambu Road.

Ronald Odhiambo Kidero (pictured), who appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi denied storing petroleum products that did not pass the Kenya Bureau of Standards requirements.

The court heard that on August 3, at Ridgeways Shell Petrol Station, on Kiambu Road, the accused, jointly with others not before court was found to have stored petroleum products namely 14,000 litres of diesel and 28,000 litres of motor vehicle gasoline in two petroleum storage tanks, all of which were sub-standard.

The prosecution informed the court that the fuel in question has already been sold to unsuspecting motorists.

The court heard that closure of the petrol station can only be done by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) who are not parties in the matter.

The prosecution also wants Vivo Energy Kenya directors to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the said fuel.

Lawyers representing Vivo directors however insisted that the fuel they supply is of good quality adding that they have taken samples of it for investigations.

They informed the court that detectives cannot summon Vivo directors as according to them, it is only ERC who can do so as the regulators of fuel supplied in the country. The lawyers requested the court to allow them engage the commission to handle the matter. The magistrate ordered Odhiambo be released on a cash bail of Sh100, 000.

The case will be mentioned on August 23.