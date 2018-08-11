Dan Njoroge

You have invested heavily on creams and serums to keep the wrinkles and ageing lines at bay. Your make-up kit features products that give you that youthful and enviable glow. However, there is still something off – you look older than you actually are. The culprit may be your hair. The way you wear your hair can have a great effect on how young or old you look. Here are hairstyles and hair mistakes that age you, and how you can prevent that.

Haircut that doesn’t complement your face shape

With the craze of short, natural hair still raging on, just don’t jump onboard. It is imperative that you get a haircut that takes your natural face shape into consideration. Overlooking this often-ignored fact can age you. Look for a hairstylist who is conversant with face shapes and the corresponding hairstyles. Once you have cut your hair, consider wearing it a bit shaggy to give it a modern look.

Badly done hair extension

Hair extensions such as weaves in synthetic or human hair are a saving grace to many women. However, they can be a bane if not well styled. This is one of the reasons men loathe them, as they have seen the effects of a badly done weave. The biggest culprits are short weaves, which, in many hairstyles, are a challenge to pull off. If you are not sure about how it will work, go for long, curly weaves.

Poor colour choice

Changing one’s hair colour is without doubt a delicate job that should be handled with the carefulness it deserves. Ideally, your hair colour should complement your skin tone. A colour that is suited for your skin tone has a flattering effect. Whatever colour you choose, do not over colour your hair, as it often results in a cheap and forced appearance.

Damaged hair

Dry, frizzy and lifeless hair will add more years to your face than wrinkles would, while healthy-looking hair can make you look younger. Moisturise your hair regularly, even as you look for a hair regimen that will add life and vivacity to your tresses.

An incompetent stylist

After all is said and done, the buck stops with your hairdresser. You might have good intentions and bright ideas, but the ultimate look is dependent on the consultation and service you will receive from your hairstylist. The sad news is, not all hairdressers understand their clients’ lifestyle vis-à-vis the hairstyle they want and advise them accordingly.

The author is a stylist at Czars n’ Combs, Iqbal Centre, Taveta Road