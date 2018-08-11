Prisons in charge as KVF Kitui leg serves off

Former champions Kenya Prisons are at the helm of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women’s league following their hard fought 3-0 win against Bungoma County in the sixth leg played at Kutui School Friday.

Bungoma, who rejoined the league this season after sitting the last one out, held their own against the warders in the first set only to lose by two points in a 26-24 score line. Prisons easily clinched the second set 25-10 as Bungoma seemed to have lost their footing in the match only to recover in the third set and attempt a comeback but it was too little too late as they lost the finals set 26-24. “The match was closely contested as Bungoma came hard at us. Our services were strong in the second set and that’s why we won the set easily but we did not get it right in the other sets. The win takes us to top of the league but we still have to play Bomet and Kenya Pipeline,” expressed Prisons head coach David Lugh’aho.

The side was boosted by the availability of six of their 10 players who are in the national team, Malkia Strikers, which is currently training at Kasarani, who travelled to do duty for their club in Kitui. “I had only pulled six of the 10 players from national team training as I could not have every one down in Kitui. Thankfully I have a large squad with good players and those not in the national team did well,” added Lung’aho who admits that Pipeline remain their toughest competition in the league but expressed optimism in emerging victorious in their upcoming encounter.

Prior to the Prisons’ loss Bungoma had picked a 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-15) win against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). Despite the win and the loss the side remains fifth on the log. Ashton won 3-0 (26-11, 25-13, 25-9) against Kahawa Garison, while KDF subjected Garison to their second 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14) loss. In the men’s league Equity Bank were gifted the lead by a no show Bomet. The same team failed to attend the Mombasa leg, handing Equity free points that propelled them to second place behind holders General Service Unit (GSU).