Brookside gives sponsorship to Ugandan schools ahead of games

Food processor Brookside Dairies, through its Fresh Dairy brand sponsored Ugandan teams participating in the East Africa Secondary School Games to a tune of Sh3.8 billion Ugandan shillings, (Sh103. 4 million in Kenya currency) over a period of five years.

Brookside Dairy’s executive chairman Muhoho Kenyatta presented the sponsorship to the country’s First Lady and minister for education and sports, Janet Museveni at State House, Entebbe on Thursday. The first lady was flagging off team Uganda’s contingent of more than 600 players to the games that start on Saturday in Musanze, Rwanda.

The company made a promise to continue their title sponsorship for the championship, which they have done for the last 15 years, as a means of nurturing the sporting talent of the youth in the region. The company was rumoured to have pulled out as the title sponsor in this year’s competitions.

Brookside made the announcement after injecting more than Sh10 million to support the championships in Rwanda.

“Over the past 15 years, Brookside has been at the forefront in promoting talent identification and development for our youth. A key facet of our corporate social responsibility strategy is investment in sports. Our brand is synonymous with the East Africa Secondary School Games, which is the climax of the national competitions by teams from each of the six countries in the region,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta added that Brookside’s scholarship programme for the best players, who are scouted during the games offered opportunity to pursue both their sporting and academic dreams at Strathmore University is still on.

First Lady Janet Museveni thanked Brookside for supporting the Ugandan team, saying it would motivate the students to perform at their best at the games.