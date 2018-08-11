Chelsea stars join Willian for his 30th birthday party at posh Mayfair restaurant

CHELSEA players headed out with Willian for his 30th birthday in a swanky London restaurant.

The stars prepared a football-themed birthday cake for the Brazilian wideman, who was sought by Manchester United this summer.

The Blues face Huddersfield at 3pm on Saturday, but were not afraid to head out and mark the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Anzi Makhackala star’s big day.

David Luiz, Olivier Giroud, Jorginho, Andreas Christiensen, Davide Zappacosta, Emerson Palmieri and Gary Cahill were all spotted at the Mayfair eatery Babbo. And it looked like a strictly water-only affair, with boss Maurizio Sarri set to make his Premier League bow at the Kirklees Stadium.

Willian has netted 44 goals since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Russian club Anzi Makhackala in 2014.

And he has become a firm favourite for his work-rate and ability on the ball.

He was brilliant in their Champions League first leg against Barcelona last season and netted their only goal of the first leg. But Barca roared back with a 3-0 win at the Nou Camp in the second leg.