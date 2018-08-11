Ibrahimovic enjoys motorbike ride on the coast in Los Angeles heat

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never been one to shy away from the limelight, and that was once again the case this week as he shared a video of himself ‘rollin’ in LA’.

Riding a Harley Davidson-style motorbike by the coast, Ibrahimovic posted the clip on Instagram, with Chamillionaire’s ‘Ridin’ Dirty’ as background music.

His club LA Galaxy fell to a 2-1 defeat by Colorado Rapids on Sunday, but he doesn’t seem to be too bothered by the scoreline, if the video is anything to go by.

Ibrahimovic moved to America in March following his exit from Manchester United, and he appears to have settled nicely into the US way of life.

On the pitch, he scored twice on his debut and has now played 17 times in MLS, scoring on an impressive 15 occasions.

Last time out, he netted a hat-trick against Orlando City, and has since been pictured working hard in the gym ahead of his next game.