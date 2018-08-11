Pele sells Hamptons mansion owned for 40 years for Sh222m

BRAZIL legend Pele has sold his exclusive Hamptons mansion for Sh222m (£2.2 million) having owned it for nearly 40 years.

The three-time World Cup winner, 77, bought the property for just £120,000 in 1979 but has been looking to shift it for five months.

Pele finally sold the luxurious pad for £300,000 less than originally listed (£2.5m)… but still made a cool £2.08m profit.

The Clearwater Beach retreat in Springs – in the affluent New York district – comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and even at outdoor pool.

The interior includes extra-high ceilings, an open floorplan and a brand new kitchen – to go with play area, office and even a media room. Along with the outdoor pool, comes an outside shower and garage. The stunning home sits on the equally impressive coastline, with crystal clear blue waters – a gorgeous 100-mile drive along the Long Island coastline from Manhattan.