Former KFF treasurer Taib roots for Gor fixtures breather

Former Football Federation (FKF) National treasurer Noordinne Taib Koor has expressed concern over the congested fixtures involving Gor Mahia despite the club facing crucial international assignments.

Taib observed that it is untenable for Gor to be involved in energy-sapping SportPesa Premier League (SPL) matches when they are on the threshold of qualification in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, adding that it is bound to affect their performance in the latter event.

“Gor are the sole Kenyan flag bearers in continental events and have done us proud, thus far in the CAF event and common sense dictates that they should be given ample time to rest to deliver the desired results,” said Taib.

Taib said the revised KPL calendar of events will in the long run affect clubs that are carrying Kenya’s banner in continental events.

The Kiko Cup founder reckoned that given that Gor are meeting Rwanda’s Rayon Sport next weekend before facing USM Alger of Algeria in their final CAF Cup group stage, K’Ogalo ought to have been given a fortnight’s rest before resuming the domestic league action.

K’Ogalo, hitherto unbeaten before their sojourn to Mombasa, will be taking on the mailmen in their fourth game in 10 days and coach Dylan Kerr wants them to respond to their loss at Bandari with ‘anger’.

“It was a bad day in office and we lost. Players can have a day off because they might be tired, but that’s football.

What I am happy about is that we lost but gave absolutely 110 per cent. If we lose that way and every players has given their best on the pitch, then I am not sad as a coach,” the tactician noted.

He added; “We conceded two strange goals from set pieces, something that we are very good at defending, but that’s just how this game is sometimes.”