Ushuru face Stima in titanic NSL fixture

Ushuru and Nairobi Stima lock horns this Sunday in a top of the billing clash as they both seek to gain point advantage in the second tier championship.

The second-placed taxmen who dropped points last Monday against visiting Coast Stima in a supremely tight 1-1 result, will be on a much tougher hunt at the Naivasha-based Karuturi Grounds which is known to be a fortress.

Ken Kenyatta’s men know the importance of winning this tricky fixture and are likely to send out a strong squad.

However, the free scoring hosts currently on 46 points at position four in the log will be no mean pushovers. Nairobi Stima under shrewd tactician Ibrahim Shikanda have in their ranks deadly attack duo of lead scorer Stephen Owusu assisted by Victor Omune and the lively winger John Kang’ethe. Ushuru will rely on lively Ken Sunga and creative captain Oscar Mbugua to feed the attack pair of Benson Amianda and Billy Oporia for goals. Shikanda will be seeking revenge after getting pummelled 3-1 in the corresponding fixture earlier in the season.

In another interesting match Sunday at Thika Municipal Stadium, Bidco United on fifth spot meet leaders Western Stima on 52 points. The Stima side now under coach Paul Ogai will be seeking to continue impressing against an equally formidable side currently being handled by Anthony Akhulia. “We will treat every game with importance.

This particular match will be a tough one against the league favourites and so we must be ready for battle. My boys are prepared and know the ground rules,” said the youthful Akhulia whose side has collected nine points on the trot.

Faltering and cash-strapped Kibera Black Stars face sixth- placed Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo Sunday afternoon. Godfrey Oduor’s Black Stars have failed to pick full points this second leg campaign and have to be ready for John Amboko’s rejuvenated City Stars now with 42 points.