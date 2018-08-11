Gor bounce-back from midweek defeat to pip Rangers

Gor Mahia’s Rwandese striker Jacque Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata scored goal apiece in both halves to help Gor Mahia to beat Posta Rangers 2-1 on Friday at Kisumu Moi Stadium.

The title holders went 14 clear with victory, which was handed by a goal either side of half-time from Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata.

The opening half ended the way it should have been as Gor Mahia held the little reward of a 1-0 lead.

Tuyisenge had the ball at the back of Gradus Ochieng’s net as early as the 8th minute but the assistant referee’s offside flag cut short the celebrations. Before that, Posta centerback Jerry Santo must have, in silence, thanked his gods after a handball inside the box was not punished.

Tuyisenge won’t be kept silent for long though as he headed home a corner from Francis Kahata, the striker scoring his 13th goal of the season that moves him two closer to Nzoia United’s Elvis Rupia who currently leads the golden boot race.

Posta laboured to get past the Gor Mahia backline despite some enterprising play from Cavin Odongo and Gerison Likono, the latter who had the first effort towards the visitors’ goal, a freekick which was always going wide.

Two more chances fell Gor’s way as a Tuyisenge overhead kick was deflected for a corner while Humphrey Mieno headed over a whipped cross from Innocent Wafula.

Posta were increasingly finding space down Philemon Otieno’s left side as the utility man joined the attack. It was through that channel that they would get their first shot on target in the 38th minute through Nyaga who’s tame effort proved no obstacle for Oluoch.

The K’Ogalo keeper would encounter a bigger test when Odongo sent a low drive which deflected off Shakava but the it was gathered, the two teams heading into the break with K’Ogalo ahead.

Whatever Sammy Omollo’s said to his boys at the break must have been quite an inspiration. For from the break came a Rangers side that created two quick chances as Likono hit the post after putting pressure on Joash Onyango before closing down Oluoch who panicked and made a hush clearance.

Likono also had two penalty appeals waved away. They would be hit with a sucker punch in the 55th minute though as K’Ogalo doubled their lead against the run of play. Kahata won a freekick on the left side of Gradus Ochieng’s penalty box. The angle never favoured a strike in goal unless of course you are Francis Kahata.