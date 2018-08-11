EPL clubs spend Sh 16.4b on transfer window final day

There were 25 incoming Premier League deals done on deadline day before the summer window finally slammed shut.

Thirteen of England’s 20 top-flight clubs added to their squads, including Fulham who made five new additions and became the first promoted side to spend more than £100 million in their first transfer window.

Everton were also very busy and brought in three news faces, with a third signing to be finalised on Friday after paperwork for a loan deal for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma was processed before the deadline.

Two of the Big Six made last-minute additions, with Manchester City recruiting Australia teenager Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City before Chelsea signed Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid, who took Thibaut Courtois in the other direction on a permanent basis.

Liverpool and Arsenal stayed quiet as expected after doing their business early this summer, while nothing materialised in terms of incomings at Manchester United or Tottenham. Most active team – Fulham

Fulham were the busiest club during Thursday’s transfer circus, bringing in five new signings.

Their headline deal saw midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 22, arrive from Marseille for £30m.

Joe Bryan arrived from Bristol City for £6m, while there were loan deals for Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico, Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto and Manchester United utility man Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Everton were exceedingly busy too as they made three additions with another to follow shortly.

Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina joined from Barcelona, while Brazilian playmaker Bernard was picked up a free transfer.

French centre back Zouma will have his loan move from Chelsea ratified on Friday after paperwork was filed before Thursday’s deadline.

Least active team – Tottenham

Tottenham also had a stand-out deadline day but for very different reasons.-DAILYMAIL