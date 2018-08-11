English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

NLC Chair Swazuri and 6 others arrested over SGR compensation

K24 Tv August 11, 2018
Prof. Swazuri A. Muhammad - Chairman - National Land Commission

Police havearrested top officials of the National Lands Commission, including chairman Muhammad Swazuri, hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji agreed to prefer charges against them.

The seven who were arrested on charges over compensation of land acquired for the construction of the standard gauge railway, include NLC Chief Executive/Secretary Chavangi Aziz Tom, Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina, two senior lands commission directors, Salome Munubi of Valuation and Taxation, and Francis Mugo of Finance. Gladys Mwikali Muyanga, a land registrar, in the ministry of lands and a Licensed Land Surveyor Obadiah Mbugua Wainaina are also in police custody.

 

